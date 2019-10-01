State Parties

California

Gary Jensen, chairman of the California committee

The California Party will be Sunday, March 1, 2020. It’s a dinner! It’s a dance! It’s entertainment!

Tickets go on sale on Monday, Nov. 4. Contact Ed Schneider at 623-249-4281 or emschneider@earthlink.net for tickets. Tickets are $37.

Space is limited to 350 individuals. The last California party was a sell-out, so don’t miss out!

Colorado

Wendy Stofa

Please save the date of Monday, March 2, 2020, for our fabulous Colorado Party! All with connections to Colorado are invited to celebrate our great Centennial State. More details later, but we will be partying in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom that evening with the awesome band, Rhythm Edition. Questions? Please contact Wendy Stofa at wendystofa@comcast.net, 303-902-4609 or Lezlee Leonardi at lezlee.leonardi@yahoo.com, 970-324-3599. We are also looking for those who wish to assist in this great annual event so please contact us if you would like to help!