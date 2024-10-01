Sizzling Hot—No Problem for PCLGA Ladies!

Carole Schumacher

For the PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association (PCLGA) ladies in PebbleCreek this summer, the 2024 Summer Sizzler tournament proved to be “Splashing Good Times in the Summertime” with individual stroke play on Tuscany Falls West on Aug. 27. At the finish of the shotgun start, we scooted over to the Oasis Pool for lunch catered by Panera. Awards were given for the hottest scores of the day in three flights:

First Place Winners

Flight 1: Margaret Dlouhy (gross 76) and Nancy Moore (net 70)

Flight 2: Darleen Lockhart (gross 87) and Mary Pinski (net 73)

Flight 3: Patty Brown (gross 94) and Karen Stadjuhar (net 73)

Second Place Winners

Flight 1: Amber Rivera (gross), Ellen Enright (net)

Flight 2: Carolyn Suttles and Vicki Norrie tied (gross), Liz Wenzler (net)

Flight 3: Barbara Economou (gross), Sue White (net)

Third Place Winners

Flight 1: Susan Gavin (gross), Chanca Morrell and Ann Page tied (net)

Flight 2: Mikki Leach (net)

Flight 3: Judy Garcia (gross) and Judi Floyd (net)

Proximity and accuracy awards were given in handicaps 0-20 and 21-40. Mary Pinski and Carol Sanders were closest to the center line on their drive, and Susan Diamond and Louise Levanti were longest putt winners.

Thanks to Director of Golf John McCahan and Head Golf Pro at Tuscany Falls, Kyle Metzler, along with Tournament Chairs Kittie Day and Karen Poturalski and helpers Ellen Enright and Judy Newell who stepped up to assist in the preparations for the day!

And finally, we would be remiss not to mention that the Summer Sizzlers who stayed for pool fun were the coolest in the bunch!