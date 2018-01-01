Traci Baker, Director of Community Activities and Communications

Secondhand Treasures: Calling All Vendors

Have some beautiful china you no longer need? Gently used oriental rugs? Fine, upscale household goods? Crystal, silver? Very gently-used designer clothes, coats, handbags, scarves, jewelry or shoes? If so, then please join us as a vendor at this upscale sale of secondhand treasures. Each vendor space includes a six foot table and one chair. Please bring your own tablecloths/decor. Price $20 – (one per family); PebbleCreek resident vendors only. No garage sale quality items or craft items, please; secondhand treasures only. Spaces go on sale December 6 at the Activities Office. And for all you shoppers out there, plan to attend on Wednesday, January 24 to buy some of these wonderful treasures; attendance is free!