Robson Senior Living Communities new line of senior residences

Robson Resort Communities and their independent and assisted-living Robson Senior Living Communities have announced the start of construction on the 224-unit Robson Reserve at PebbleCreek in Goodyear. Robson Reserve at PebbleCreek will be Robson’s first high-end independent and assisted-living senior community to be located in the West Valley of Phoenix. Spanning approximately 337,000 square-feet, Robson Reserve will offer significant services and activities for seniors.

“The Robson companies have a long and storied history of developing luxury active adult and senior living communities focused on providing the best experience and lifestyle for our residents,” said Edward J. Robson, the founder of the Robson companies. “With this and future developments, along with The Renaissance in Sun Lakes, Arizona, all under the Robson Senior Living Community brand, we have been extending that knowledge and experience into growing a new category of residences that provide best-in-class living for the senior market.”

Designed by Brian Anderson of BMA Architecture, the resort-like community will feature amenities including spacious, condo-style units, fully-equipped kitchens, as well as a world class pool and restaurant on-site. Robson turned to one of the state’s best-known contractors, MT Builders, to deliver the completed project by the spring of 2019.

“With the completion of this upscale development, we will offer one of th.alley’s highest-end senior residences, complete with attention to detail rarely seen in the category,” said Robson. “We look forward to this and our future properties joining some of the country’s top ranked retirement communities. It’s wonderful knowing that Robson Reserve will offer a place where seniors can thrive at any stage of life.”

Robson Reserve will begin leasing in 2018 with more information and pricing available at that time.

About Robson Senior Living

Robson Senior Living Communities offer independent living, assisted living and memory care residences in Arizona. Outstanding amenities include resort-style pools, dining rooms, fitness centers, bars and lounges, full-service salons, movie theaters, activity rooms and more. A wide range of services and activities offered include .ariety of meal plans, housekeeping options, transportation, certified caregivers, health and wellness classes and events. In 2000, the first Robson Senior Living Community, The Renaissance, opened in Sun Lakes. A major expansion of The Renaissance was completed in 2016. The Renaissance was named “Community of the Year” by the National Association of Home Builders in 2017.

For more information, call 480-883-2730 o.isit http://www.RobsonReserve.com.