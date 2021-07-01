Robson Reserve: Not What You Would Expect

Katherine Norris, Community Relations Director

Perhaps you remember visiting a parent or grandparent in what you might have referred to as an “old folks’ home.” This might have looked very similar to a sterile environment with a lot of wheelchairs sitting in front of big TV screens. Fragrance might have been piped in, or the smell of cleaning supplies might have filled the air.

Allow me to introduce you to a new reality. This is exactly not what you would see or encounter when you walk through the doors at Robson Reserve at PebbleCreek, a stunning independent and assisted living community, and it is the perfect extension to what you would expect from a master-planned Robson community.

Luxurious down to every detail, boasting wide hallways and beautiful artwork amid a massive expanse of activity rooms and amenities, fun and lifelong learning abound. Robson Reserve offers a unique culinary experience in an exquisite dining room with indoor and outdoor seating available with a wide and delicious variety of options to choose from.

There are plenty of group fitness classes to choose from daily too, including water aerobics, Zumba, and tai chi, along with educational opportunities, a 60-person movie theater, happy hours, and group outings. Choose as much or as little to entertain yourself, without worrying about cooking, cleaning, and maintaining your home.

Of course, if assistance becomes required, our assisted living care professionals are top-notch and ready to aid in any activities of daily living.

Some people think the time to move into a community like ours would be when they need help, but the simple truth is, our independent living residents are active and healthy individuals that simply want to get away from the heavy lifting that comes with home ownership and just enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.

Come see what we are all about. I’ll bet you’ll be surprised!

To learn more or to schedule a visit, contact Kati or Jill in the marketing department at 623-440-6800.