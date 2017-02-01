Republican Club meeting notice

Liz Gibson

The PebbleCreek Republican Club welcomed over 90 members and guests Thursday, January 5 to the monthly meeting in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. The social time was followed by the meeting during which the minutes and financial report were read and new members welcomed by President Linda Migliore.

Bari Cavallo, vice president, encouraged members to take an active part in their government and become involved on the local and state levels. She also reminded everyone of our first Boots & Diamonds Ball to be held February 4 in the Tuscany Ballroom with entertainment provided by Justin Wright’s High Octane Band, the popular group which performs frequently at Waddell’s Longhorn.

The program, What’s Next? How the Grassroots Can Win Victories for Free-Market Policies, was presented by Chalon Hutson, a field director with the Arizona Chapter of Americans for Prosperity. The presentation defined the greater Phoenix area activist movement to improve the well-being of Arizona citizens by passing legislative reforms that expand economic freedom.

Mr. Hutson served in the Army Reserve for six years as a Public Affairs Specialist and remained after the Q & A session to answer a number of individual questions.