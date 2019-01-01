Record high donation to Shop With A Cop

Suzanne Butler

After collecting all donations and ticket sales revenue, the 2018 PebbleCreek Fall Home & Garden Tour was successful in raising a record high donation for the City of Goodyear Shop with a Cop Program. The Home Tour Committee presented a check for $12,110 to Police Chief Jerry Geier on December 3. A brief presentation ceremony was held at the recently completed Goodyear Police Administration building.

The PebbleCreek community is very kind and generous when it comes to helping others. The annual Fall Home & Garden Tour is a wonderful example of this and wouldn’t be possible without the very generous support of both time and money by the residents of PebbleCreek. From those who opened their homes to be on the tour, to those who were hosts and hostesses at each of the homes, to those who purchased tickets for the tour or made donations, it truly was a community effort.

The Home Tour Committee, Barbara Hockert, Charlotte Krause, Suzanne Butler and Wally Campbell, want to thank all of PebbleCreek for your support. The committee is already planning for next year and looking for homes to be on the tour. If you are interested in offering to open your home for next year’s tour, please contact committee member Barbara Hockert at 303-550-9790.