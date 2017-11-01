Melissa Kallett, Quizmaster

It’s that time again as the seasonal Pub Quiz Nites return to PebbleCreek in December. This season, to accommodate the ever-growing crowds of team trivia fanatics, the Pub Nites will be held in the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom. Much will remain the same, while some things will change.

A total of eight sessions will be held on select Saturdays from December through April. The first Pub Nite will be December 16. See the attached Clip & Save for all the dates. Each night the buffet will open at 5:00 p.m. with the Trivia Games starting at 6:00 p.m. (Please note there is only one Pub Nite in February, though three in January, to accommodate the quizmaster’s anticipated vacation plans.)

Tickets will remain at $18, (includes buffet dinner, tax, tip and quiz fee). There will be no discounted “salad only” option this season. Each dinner will include assorted salads along with the main meal entrée and vegetable—and of course, the traditional cookie for dessert. The buffet dinners will rotate in the following order: Chicken buffet, Italian buffet, Mexican buffet and Barbeque buffet and then repeat for the final four sessions. Persons requiring gluten free or vegetarian meals need identify this at the time the ticket is purchased.

Tickets for the first Pub Nite will go on sale at the Eagle’s Nest Activities Office on Tuesday, December 5 at 8:00 a.m. You may sign up and pay for an entire team of eight people or as a single, pair, etc. in which case we will match you to a table. Payment must be cash or check payable to PCHOA. If buying multiple tickets, please have the names of all persons for whom you are buying tickets. Throughout the season, tickets to the next Pub Nite will be sold at the Eagle’s Nest Activities Office, starting the Monday morning following each quiz night. Hence—tickets for Pub Nite No. 2 on January 13 will go on sale Monday, December 18.

This year we are offering a One-Day Only Sale for season tickets to those individuals or teams interested in securing their table for all eight sessions. This one-day sale will take place on Monday, December 4 at 8:00 a.m. in room 108 in the Activities Office building complex (the old computer classroom). Total cost for the entire season, per person is $144. For the team of eight total cost is $1,152. We will accept only Check payment for the season tickets. If things hold true for past years, approximately 20 teams attend all eight sessions. Accordingly, after this One-Day Only Sale we anticipate having ample tickets available for purchase to individual sessions throughout the season.

Prizes (the best that $2 will buy) are awarded each night to the winning team after each of the four rounds. And, the money round will be back as well.

Come join the Pub Nite craze. It’s an evening out where you don’t need to cook, where you can meet new people and where you can have fun. This event usually sells out each week, so secure your ticket early and join the fun.

Pub Nite Dates to Remember

Quiz Nite Date — Tickets On Sale Date

12/16 12/05

01/13 12/18

01/20 01/05

01/27 01/22

02/10 01/29

03/10 02/12

03/24 03/12

04/07 03/26

Full Season Tickets on sale One-Day Only: December 4.