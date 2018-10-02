PLGA winners in LASSI League Tournament

Deanna Mendiola

The third tournament of the Ladies Arizona Summer Survivor Invitational (LASSI) league was held on Wednesday, August 15 and hosted by the Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West. There was a full field of 100 players (50 two-person teams) and the PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association (PCLGA) was well represented by eight two-person teams: Geanie Aldridge/Judi Floyd; Sally Babbitt/Chanca Morrell; Tess Braden/Mary Rollins; Teresa Christianson/Kathi Curtis; Pat DeMatties/Sue White; Ellen Enright/Donnie Meyers; Donna Havener/Debbie Sayre and Nancy Kyle/Judy Newell.

Congratulations to the following PCLGA winners: Flight A: 1st Place, Teresa Christianson/Kathi Curtis; 2nd Place, Donna Havener/Debbie Sayre; and Flight D: 4th Place, Pat DeMatties/Sue White. Tess Braden won a closest to the hole prize. Although the course can be challenging, the tournament was fun and players enjoyed the beautiful tree-lined fairways!