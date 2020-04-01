Pickleball Players Excited About Plan for New Courts

Cynthia Schwartz

Following the February PebbleCreek HOA meeting, the PC communications team published the following announcement:

“Sixteen new pickleball courts are being planned for Tuscany Falls. Jack Sarsam, PebbleCreek HOA (PCHOA) Board President, made the announcement at the HOA monthly Board meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Sarsam said that Robson Communities, Inc. (RCI) has agreed to commit up to $1.5 million to design and build the 16 courts with the appropriate utilities, permitting, water remediation, including sound walls, landscaping, roads, and parking, along with a pavilion that includes four restrooms and storage. The facility will be built on land that Mr. Robson is donating to the PCHOA for several uses, including the possibility of a future community park. The location of the proposed new amenity is near Holes 3 and 4 of the Tuscany Falls West golf course and will encompass a portion of the existing RV parking area. Further details will be announced in the near future.”

Members of the PebbleCreek Pickleball Club applauded the announcement and were heard commenting about the new courts.

“The new courts are very exciting, because I am an avid player and having additional courts will allow for us to have more open play time.”

“It is so exciting that PebbleCreek will soon have 36 pickleball courts. We are one on the largest clubs in the world and now we will have courts to match our size.”

“When Robson announced that they were going to build 16 new pickleball courts, I was thrilled. PebbleCreek is such a great community. This adds to our homeowner value as well as bringing daily value to all the pickleball players.”

“As a novice, I am so excited that there will be more opportunities for me to play with players at my level.”

“We decided to move to PebbleCreek because of the PC Pickleball Club and its great reputation. We were not disappointed. We are ecstatic that the additional courts will relieve the overcrowding and the long lines for open play and waitlists for club events.”

“The new pickleball courts are going to be great. We will be able to have a set of courts always available for reservations and another set of courts that can be used for things like open play, round robins, ladder, and challenge courts. This is so exciting.”

Thank you, Mr. Robson.