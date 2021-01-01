Pickleball Players Bring Cheer During the Holiday Season

Cynthia Schwartz

On Dec. 4, the PebbleCreek Pickleball Club hosted the annual Toys for Goodyear Kids (TGK) event. This event supports the city of Goodyear’s holiday season program that provides gifts for families in need. Judy Parker, the club’s officer-at-large, organized TGK with the help of Carla Woodward and Shirley Seymour.

Judy commented, “It is so exciting to see each year that our pickleball club contributes so many wonderful toys for those children in need. All kids need is a little help, a little hope, and somebody who believes in them. We leave marks on these children’s hearts each year. It is so wonderful that we collect loads of toys that are distributed throughout our community. We’re stronger together!”

The highlight of the day was a visit from Santa Claus, aka Jim Miller, and the choo-choo sound from Martha and Steve Urbin’s classic train as it drove into the parking lot. Pickleball players donated and loaded hundreds of toys onto the train, including bicycles, toddler toys, sporting goods, games, and dolls. Santa hopped aboard the train as Engineer Martha Urbin drove the toys to the Goodyear Fire Department. Our local firemen unloaded the gifts that will be distributed to Goodyear kids.

Dozens of golf carts decorated by pickleball club members followed the toy-filled train as it traveled on Clubhouse Drive to the fire department. The club awarded prizes to: Robin Weaver, Best Decorated Golf Cart; Bev and Dave Shankland, Best Theme Golf Cart (Let it Snow); Jeannie Cowen, Ugliest Golf Cart (although the judges didn’t think it was ugly, but a bit gaudy).

We invite everyone to join the club and join in on the fun, as we support our local community programs throughout the year. Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports, especially in active adult communities. The PebbleCreek Pickleball Club is one of the largest clubs in the United States and has over 1,500 members. If you are interested in learning to play pickleball or in joining the club, visit pcpickleball.org or come down to the courts!