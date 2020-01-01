Pickleball Players Brighten Up the Holiday Season with Toys for Goodyear Children

Goodyear Fire Department and Santa Claus The Grinch and Kathy Aalto Goodyear Fire Chief Paul Luizzi and Wally Campbell, Goodyear Council member

Cynthia Schwartz

For more than a decade, the City of Goodyear has conducted a special holiday season program that provides gifts for families in need. “Extraordinary life-changing events affect many people in our community. We want to help them provide joy to their children during the holiday season,” said Goodyear Fire Chief Paul Luizzi, who chairs the Goodyear Fill-A-Need Program.

To support this program, the PebbleCreek Pickleball Club hosted a December Social where more than two hundred toys were donated by pickleball players. Wally Campbell, Goodyear Council Member and PebbleCreek resident, arrived with a team of Goodyear firemen to load up a truck with toys.

The event was chaired by pickleball player Felechia Justice who was supported by a team of PC Pickleball Club volunteers. Santa arrived, brought cheer, and shouted many “ho-ho-ho’s” to all. To celebrate the holiday season, pickleball players dressed in their finest holiday attire in hopes to win the costume contest. And, the lucky winner was Lindsay Laven who was dressed as the Grinch.

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports, especially in active adult communities. The PebbleCreek Pickleball Club is one of the largest clubs in the United States and has more than 1,500 members. If you are interested in learning to play pickleball or joining the club, visit pcpickleball.org or come down to the courts!