Pickleball at its sharpest

Pancho Epstein

It’s the fifth annual PebbleCreek USA Pickleball Association (USAPA) sanctioned, 50+ pickleball, double elimination, doubles tournament.

The sign-up date is Dec. 1, at 4 p.m.

tournament dates:

Feb. 12 (wednesday): women’s doubles

Feb. 13 (thursday) mixed doubles

Feb. 14 (friday): men’s doubles

The age groups are 50-59, 60-64, 65-69, and 70+, and the skill levels are 3.0, 3.5, 4.0, 4.5, and 5.0.

The registration fee is $60 plus $15 referee fee, for $75 total, but Creekers receive a $5 discount.

Balls fly at the PebbleCreek pickleball complex on the Tuscany side of PebbleCreek.

To play, you must be a USAPA member. To join or renew membership go to “USAPA membership.” Last year, more than 500 players from the USA and Canada participated.

Enter by going to pickleballtournaments.com, and scroll down to the “5th Annual PebbleCreek Pickleball Tournament.” Check out pickleballtournaments.com early. If you have questions, contact Jim Brown at 623-238-1942 or Mike Crabtree at mcrab764@bellsouth.net.

Ready, set, enter.