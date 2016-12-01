Pet of the Month

Divot is one lucky dog

Kathy Mitchell

Hi! My name is Divot. I am eight years old and weigh a whopping six pounds. My folks, Dennis and Kathy Mitchell, came to my rescue when I was ten weeks old and two pounds big. The lady that had me before didn’t want me. She took me to the animal shelter and dropped me off. The nice people there said since I was so small I should go to PetSmart and see if someone would adopt me.

My mom came in to PetSmart and we fell in love at first sight. I cuddled up to her and pleaded with my big eyes, “please take me home, I love you.” We couldn’t resist each other. She adopted me and took me home. For almost a week, I had no name. Then one morning she walked in and saw me sitting in Dad’s lap watching golf on TV and said, “Divot” and we both knew right then that was now my name.

I am the best dog ever, because I know what it’s like not to be loved and, now that I am, I want to do everything I can to please them. I am a lucky dog and I appreciate it. Our home is full of love and greenies are pretty nice, too. Thanks for considering me for dog of the month, but I gotta tell you, I am the dog of a lifetime in my house.

Sincerely, Divot Mitchell, with help from Kathy Mitchell.