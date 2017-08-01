PebbleCreek Sanctioned Bridge Club participates in Longest Day fundraising event

Kathy Bergman

The Longest Day is a partnership between the ACBL and the Alzheimer’s Association. This year, 2017, is the fifth annual Longest Day fundraising event supporting Alzheimer’s disease care and research. Clubs throughout the United States create their own experiences as they raise funds and participate in an activity they love; almost everyone has been touched by this disease and our club wanted to help this cause. This year our PebbleCreek Sanctioned Bridge club held our Longest Day game event on Tuesday, June 20; our club collected items donated by our members for a raffle starting in March of this year, including donations of money. The total raised from our events was $3000, all given to the Alzheimer’s Association. A special thanks to Marlene Wickizer, Mary Lou Cralle, Syd Mersereau, Jackie Wielgosz, JoAnn Enyeart, Rosemary Vana, Sue Woodard and Judy Laxineta for their decorations, snacks, favors and hard work for making this event such a big success.

Winners at the Monday/Tuesday/Thursday/Friday Sanctioned duplicate games are as follows in rank order (games are overall winners unless North/South and East/West are shown separately).

06/02: One Winner Movement: Enid Bross/Vi Metter, Kate Tracy/Jackie Wielgosz, Judy DeKalb/Sue Woodard, Helen and Larry Vierow

06/05: N/S Susan Barber/Judy Laxineta, Michaele Olesen/Ron Payton, Gen Hunter/Kathy Bergman. E/W Bill Ballard/Chris Mucha, Kate Tracy/Enid Bross, Vi Metter/Irene Bates

06/06: One Winner Movement: Kathy Bergman/Judy DeKalb, Michaele Olesen/Ron Payton, Syd Mersereau/Nancy Perkins, Judy Brown/Pat Smith, Gen Hunter/Larry Monroe, Mary and Ray Price

06/12: N/S Susan Barber/Judy Laxineta, Kathy Bergman/Sue Woodard, Michaele Olesen/Ron Payton. E/W Rosalie Gunnlaugsson/Susan McAniff, Barbara Economou/Ellen Stergulz, Kate Tracy/Enid Bross

06/13: One Winner Movement: Judy Brown/Cheryl LaMotta, Kathy Bergman/Judy DeKalb, Sue Gainer/Pat Smith, Ann Johnson/Natalie Niemi, Rosalie Gunnlaugsson/Susan McAniff, Chris Mucha/Kate Tracy

06/19: N/S Kate Tracy/Enid Bross, Pat Smith/Judy Brown, Chris Mucha/Vi Metter, Mary and Ray Price. E/W Kathy Bergman/Sue Woodard, Jackie Wielgosz/Cheryl LaMotta, Natalie Niemi/Susan Mushock, Michaele Olesen/Ron Payton

06/20: N/S Enid Bross/Chris Mucha, Kate Tracy/Jackie Wielgosz, Judy Brown/Cheryl LaMotta, Ann Johnson/Natalie Niemi, Mary and Ray Price. E/W Sue Gainer/Pat Smith, Les Hunter/John Reuland, Michaele Olesen/Ron Payton, Helen and Larry Vierow, Kathy Bergman/Judy DeKalb

06/26: N/S Pat Smith/Judy Brown, Rosalie Gunnlaugsson/Sue Gainer, Chris Mucha/Vi Metter. E/W Michaele Olesen/Ron Payton, Cheryl LaMotta/Jackie Wielgosz, Marjorie Scherer/Penny Gehrmann

06/27: N/S Kathy Bergman/Judy DeKalb, Jennifer Betts/Rosemary Vana, Penny Gehrmann/ Marjorie Scherer. E/W Judy Bosch/Jo Carley, Jackie Wielgosz/Kate Tracy, Pat Smith/Sue Gainer

Saturday Novice games results:

06/10: N/S Jerry and Stephanie Tinsley, Glenn Woodard/Natalie Niemi. E/W Penny Gehrmann/Barbara MacFarlane, Culver Stone/Robert Williams, Ellen Terwilliger/Pauline Dreuth

06/17: N/S Natalie Niemi/Teddi Painter, Judy Bosch/Jo Carley. E/W Judy Mang/Terry Gillespie, Nancy Plotkin/Nancy Hernandez

06/24: Judy DeKalb/Rosalie Gunnlaugsson, Culver Stone/Leon Wilkerson. E/W Kathy Stumbo/Penny Gehrmann, Natalie Niemi/Teddi Painter

Interested in joining our club?

Our games are played in the Tuscany Falls card rooms and scheduled on:

Monday – 1:00 p.m. Open to all master point levels and games are stratified based on the players attending.

Tuesday – 1:00 p.m. Open to all master point levels and games are stratified based on the players attending.

Thursday – 6:00 p.m. September through May. Open to all master point levels and games are stratified based on the players attending.

Thursday – 6:00 p.m., June-July Bridge Basics for newcomers or novice players.

Friday – 1:00 p.m. First and third Friday for months January through May; first Friday only for months June through December. Open to all master point levels and games are stratified based on the players attending. After these games we meet in the Tuscany Bar to socialize.

Saturday – 9:00 a.m. to noon. Sessions for newcomers and beginner bridge players who have less than 300 Master points. The first Saturday of the month is a workshop where we review conventions, play practice hands and get individual help from directors. Other Saturdays are ACBL sanctioned games. All players get an Introduction to Duplicate Bridge book the first time they attend.

If interested in joining our club, please contact Sue Woodard at suew@aol.com or 623-935-7327 or Judy Brown at rbrown23@cox.net or 623-935-7327.