PebbleCreek Restaurants announce summer hours

On Thursday, June 1 PebbleCreek restaurants will adopt summer hours which will be in effect through Saturday, September 30. PebbleCreek restaurants first adopted summer hours in 2016 as part of our continuing effort to make improvements in our Food and Beverage Operations. Based on analysis of business and costs, implementing summer operating hours has proven to have a direct and positive effect on reducing the restaurant subsidy dollars paid by the HOA.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Melissa Gonzales, Director of Food and Beverage, by email at melissa.gonzales@robson.com.

PebbleCreek Food and Beverage Summer Hours, June 1 through September 30

Toscana’s Dining Room 623-935-6753

Thursday – Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Lunch, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Dinner

Toscana’s Lounge

Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Lunch available

Monday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Lunch available (Monday – Wednesday)

Eagle’s Nest Restaurant 623-935-6785

Sunday, Breakfast 8:00 a.m. to noon

(Breakfast Buffet first Sunday of each month; a la carte breakfast all other Sundays)

Monday – Saturday, Breakfast, 7:00 to 10:30 a.m.

Monday – Saturday, Lunch, 11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday – Friday, Dinner, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Lounge

Sunday, Noon – 5:00 p.m. (limited lounge menu)

Saturday – Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (limited lounge menu after dining room closes)

Wednesday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Portofino Coffee Bar located in the Tuscany Falls Clubhouse 623-935-6722

Monday – Saturday, 7:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Ed’s Dogs Snack Bar 623-935-6849

Sunday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Visit www.pebblecreekhoa.org to view up to date restaurant information, menus and announcements for specialty events.