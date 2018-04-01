PebbleCreek Putters vie in Member/Member Tournament

Maureen Campbell

The PebbleCreek Putters Club held its Spring Member/Member tournament on March 12, 2018, with members enjoying the friendly but serious competition of tournament play.

Teams were divided into five flights, based on their established Putters Club handicaps. The game was Best Ball and prizes were awarded for the first three places in each flight. Everyone enjoyed a special buffet luncheon in the Chianti Room where the prizes were awarded.

Winning teams were as follows:

Flight 1: 1st Lea Morse and David Morse; 2nd Jeannie Alvarez and Rene Lefebvre; 3rd Loren Norgaard and John Peehl.

Flight 2: 1st Claire Tupper and Dennis Tupper; 2nd Carol Hahn and Ken Hahn; 3rd Sherri Heitz and Walt Heitz.

Flight 3: 1st Kimberly Jerman and Al Jerman; 2nd Maureen Campbell and Chris Mucha; 3rd Barb Iverson and Rod Iverson.

Flight 4: 1st Lynn Cline and A. D. Cline; 2nd Bruce Hacker and Peter Kirk; 3rd Pam Davis and Susie Unklesbay.

Flight 5: 1st Vickie Schweiger and James Schweiger; 2nd June Kohlman and Curt Kohlman; 3rd Jackie Belonax and Mary Sabatello.

The PebbleCreek Putters Club putts weekly on Mondays and Wednesdays all year long. You will find membership forms in the alcove at the Tuscany Falls Pro Shop, or please contact the Club’s Membership Chairperson, Carol Hahn, at kchchevy@aol.com with any questions or for more information.