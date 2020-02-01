PebbleCreek Irish American Club 11th Annual Charity Golf Tournament – March 15, 2020

Suzanne Rambach

We have another sell out for the PebbleCreek Irish American Club’s 11th annual Charity Golf Tournament. This is a fun-filled event featuring an 18-hole 2 Best Ball Event and a 9-hole Step Aside Scramble with a wonderful Irish themed lunch and prizes, plus special prizes for the best “Wearin ‘O the Green”.

This is the Irish American Club’s major fundraiser and we appreciate the generosity of our local businesses. In 2019, the club donated a total of $12,000 to The Homeless Youth Connection, Mutts on a Mission which help grade school children improve their reading skills, and we awarded six scholarships to deserving Millennium High School seniors. Local charities have benefitted from this charitable event since 2015. Please patronize these sponsors and thank them for supporting PebbleCreek and the Irish American Club.

We have many local businesses that repeatedly sponsor this event, as it is a great introduction to the PebbleCreek community. Early sponsors last year were: Pure Patio, Argent Solar, Maureen Wilson Insurance, Palm Valley Veterinarian Clinic, Thompson Funeral Home, Blooming Desert Pools & Landscaping, Pohle Golf Cars (a hole in one sponsor), Scott the Pool Guy, and West Valley Golf Cars. Please support all of our local sponsors.