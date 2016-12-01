PebbleCreek Golf Resort boasts new fleet of Yamaha cars

Susan Knox Wilson

A brand new fleet of 70 shiny electronic fuel injected Yamaha Drive 2 golf cars has arrived in PebbleCreek – just in time to wow your holiday visitors and enhance their enjoyment of our beautiful courses! The new cars were chosen for their superior gas mileage, quieter ride and easier start on cold Arizona mornings. Not to mention their classy, smart new look!

“After doing research on what types of new gas carts were available, we decided that an Electronic Fuel Injected (EFI) model would be best for PebbleCreek,” declared Jason Whitehill, PebbleCreek Golf Resort Director of Golf. “The EFI carts get better gas mileage (40 to 45 MPG compared to 20 to 25 MPG on a carbureted golf cart), provide a quieter, more comfortable ride, give off less emissions (and smell) and without a choke are much easier to start.”

The golf staff also wanted an on-board towing system that allows staff to tow up to five carts at a time back and forth between the Eagle’s Nest and Tuscany Falls courses in a much more efficient manner. “The courses on Eagle’s Nest and Tuscany Falls are two miles apart,” Whitehill explained. “With our old fleet, staff could only tow one cart at a time, so for tournament days the staff spent a lot of time – and money – just moving the carts around. The on-board towing system is a big money saver.”

Previously, Eagle’s Nest and Tuscany Falls had separate lease agreements with different vendors. The new lease combines the carts used on each side under one umbrella. “The main reason I wanted to do this was to create consistency in managing the fleet from a maintenance and performance stand-point,” said Whitehill. “It also gives us better leverage when we negotiate with vendors.”

Because only two companies offer EFI golf carts, Whitehill had both vendors deliver a demo cart this past June for staff and several resident golfers to compare. “Both carts were very nice,” Whitehill reported, “but we felt the Yamaha had a quieter engine, better compartments and better suspension system than the Club Car.”

To read more about our new Yamaha Drive 2 golf cars – “The easy choice when luxury, performance and value matter” – visit www.yahamagolfcar.com.