PCMGA conducts 2018 Two-Man Scramble/AGA Team Qualifier

Howie Tiger

The PebbleCreek Men’s Golf Association annually conducts a two-man scramble event which serves a dual purpose. It is a regular men’s day tourney, but five teams also qualify to enter the Arizona Golf Association’s Club Team Championship. The tourney was played on Thursday, September 6 at Eagle’s Nest.

The senior qualifying teams (age 70+) advancing to the Regionals will play at Moon Valley Country Club on November 26. The other qualifying teams have a choice for the Regionals to play at either Wigwam (November 13) or at Moon Valley (November 26). The finals will be played at the Country Club at DC Ranch on December 10.

In this event two flights played from the blue tees and two senior flights played from the white tees. This was a form-your-own team event which required the two players to have no more than a 10-stroke handicap difference. A total of 40 teams participated.

Gross Winners:

Blue Flight 1: 1st place Brian Maine and Reuben Rivera

Blue Flight 2: 1st place Steve Dehaven and David Flynn

Senior Flight 1: 1st place Chuck Veltri and Joel Walters

Senior Flight 2: 1st place Stan Smith and Ken Robinson

Net Winners:

Blue Flight 1: 1st place Kirk Harrison and Bob Schimelpfening, 2nd place Bob LeClair and Scott Giles and 3rd place Brad Johnston and Ed Neel.

Blue Flight 2: 1st place Bill Mills and Bob Parise, 2nd place Ed Boehm and James Seith and 3rd place Howard Atkinson and Jerry Myers.

Senior Flight 1: 1st place Larry Dick and Joe Little, 2nd place John Adams and Bill Schaffer and 3rd place Bruce Carlyle and Rich Jesko.

Senior Flight 2: 1st place Bill Walenda and Harvey Winn, 2nd place Gerald Kurtz and Jim Anspaugh and 3rd place George Clark and Ron Shrum.

Qualified to advance to the AGA Club Team Championship Regionals

Three teams from the Blue flights advanced (one gross and two net) and two teams from the Senior flights advanced (one gross and one net). Score in parenthesis.

Blue Flight Gross: Brian Maine and Reuben Rivera (63)

Blue Flight Net: Kirk Harrison and Bob Schimelpfening (62) and Bob LeClair and Scott Giles (62)

Senior Flight Gross: Stan Smith and Ken Robinson (69)*

Senior Flight Net: Chuck Veltri and Joel Walters (64)*

*Won card playoff over Larry Dick and Joe Little

Congratulations to all the winners and good luck to our qualifying teams in the next round!