PCM9GA news and scores

Erv Stein

The incredibly exhilarating, once-in-a lifetime hole-in-one accomplishment by Dennis Ridgeway on Hole 3 of our PebbleCreek Lakes Course is far more often than not the elusive experience that all golfers dream about but so few actually have this happen. On Thursday, February 16, our hats off to Dennis Ridgeway who defied the astounding odds with his hole-in-one, which is a lengthy and non-trivial 155 yard hole compounded by the uphill slope of the hole located in the back half of the green.

According to Dennis Ridgeway, his dead accurate drive using a 60 Degree Loft Hybrid Club, landed close to the front of the green than made its way up the slope and the rest is history. Only when Dennis approached the green and could not see his ball, his first thought was that he had rolled off the green but to his sheer amazement, his ball was in the cup.

Our PCM9GA initiated a Hole-in-One fund a few years ago and, while for many months no PCM9GA claimed the $500 cash prize, sure enough Dennis Ridgeway is the second PCM9GA Hole-in-One winner this year since Rudy Possehl previously celebrated his hole-in-one on Hole 7 of the same Lakes Course on January 12. Statistically, according to the Golf Digest, the average golfer if extremely lucky may have a chance to get a hole-in-one every 12,500 swings. While my latest calculations may or may not be totally realistic, given that you have four Par 3 drive opportunities per 18 holes and if you play 18 holes once a week, your likelihood of getting a hole-in-one will be about once every 60 years. Congratulations on your awesome accomplishment, Dennis, and your $500 cash prize.

Our PCM9GA, now at about 360 members, highly encourages prospective new members to join our fun-loving group which welcomes golfers at all skill levels. You never really know what can happen when you get on the course but perhaps you may be our next celebrated PCM9GA Hole-in-One winner. The annual $50 cost includes dues for the AGA membership which is essential for handicap reporting. Please visit the PebbleCreek PCM9GA website at www.PCM9GA.org or you may contact our current PCM9GA Membership Chairman Bruce Hulbert at 623-535-8761.