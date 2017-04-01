PCM9GA conducts 3rd annual Member Guest Tournament

Erv Stein

On the afternoon of February 23 under excellent temperate late winter weather conditions, a total of 108 participants, which included the PCM9GA members and their guests, conducted a highly successful and extremely enjoyable third annual Member Guest Tournament utilizing our Tuscany Palms and Lake Courses. Our sign-in procedure came off extremely smoothly in which all participating members were given a sleeve of specially engraved Titleist golf balls and other gifts. For this exceptionally well received event, each participating PCM9GA member was paired with a guest with an established AGA handicap and the scoring criteria was somewhat complex in that the two-team member gross scores were proportionally adjusted based upon a AGA formula which in theory assured a level competitive playing field. The 54 participating two-golfer teams were set up in three distinct flights with 18 teams in each flight.

The event proved to be surprisingly so very competitive with so many excellent net team scores and most participants rose to the occasion and played their “A” game. Our hats off to the winners as follows:

Flight 1 Net Score Team Members

1st Place 55.40 Grant McNeil and Bob Schrader

2nd Place 57.20 Gerald Sota and Curt Hermosillo

3rd Place 60.35 Mike D’Onofrio and Paul Parker

Flight 2 Net Score Team Members

1st Place 62.80 Don Shaver and Steve Shaver

2nd Place 63.85 Joe Oliver and Ray Clements

3rd Place 64.25 Rod Elloson

and John Mumme

Flight 3 Net Score Team Members

1st Place 59.95 Mike Perkins and Mike Nadon

2nd Place 62.20 Dave Roe and Russ Georgesen

3rd Place 62.55 Joe Flynn and Jim Collins

Closest to Pin Winners: Grant McNeil, Don Shaver, Mike Perkins, Ray Clements

Following the event we all met up at the Chianti Room and enjoyed an excellent chicken breast and pasta buffet lunch. President Monte Page, assisted by the PebbleCreek Pros, announced and awarded prizes to all winners as well as the lucky door prize ticket holders. Overall this event was terrific and thoroughly enjoyed by everyone. Kudos to the PCM9GA board and committee members along with the PebbleCreek Pro Staff for a job so very well done.

Our most active PCM9GA activities continued with our annual Championship Flight Tournament on March 2 and 9 followed by our annual All Member Meeting on March 15 and soon after our annual Awards Banquet conducted on April 1.

Our PCM9GA, now at approximately 360 members, highly encourages prospective new members to join our fun-loving group which welcomes golfers at all skill levels. The annual $50 cost includes dues for the AGA membership which is essential for handicap reporting. Please visit the PebbleCreek PCM9GA website at www.PCM9GA.org or you may contact our current PCM9GA Membership Chairman Bruce Hulbert at 623-535-8761.