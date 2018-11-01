PCLGA Ladies “Away Day” at Verrado

Deanna Mendiola

On October 9, the weather was spectacular and 56 members of the PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association (PCLGA) ventured beyond the walls of PebbleCreek for a Ladies “Away Day” at Verrado Golf Club. And what a day it was! Verrado’s Founders Course is one of the finest in the West Valley with a wonderful layout by golf course architects Tom Lehman and John Fought. Golf course conditions were excellent and everyone was delighted to have an opportunity to play while PebbleCreek courses were being over-seeded. There was no formal game, but evidence of some competitions among the players in the form of gentle ribbing and small exchanges of cash.

The day was topped off with camaraderie in the lovely Verrado Clubhouse where the ladies were treated to lunch. The novelty of leaving the compound on such a gorgeous day and playing on this beautiful golf course was a positive and unifying experience for those who participated!