PCLGA Cupid’s Divot

Mary Neeley

The PCLGA held its annual Cupid’s Divot Tournament on February 13 and 14 on The Tuscany Falls/Palms Golf Course. The weather couldn’t have been better in the 80s in February. The format of this year’s event was a four person team Eclectic Tournament. It was a team game using one low net score from each twosome. There were 116 participants divided into four flights trying to better their scores from the first day. All participants enjoyed a dinner buffet featuring burgundy beef tips or chicken picata following play on Sunday at the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. Thanks to the tournament co-chairs Susan Anderson and Jewel White for planning this tournament. The winners of the tournament are as follows:

Flight 1: 1st place Cindy Sota, Gerald Sota, Cheryl Skummer, Robert Skummer; 2nd place Claudia Tiger, Howie Tiger, Kittie Day, Ian Downing; 3rd place Sarah Marsh, Renee Delassus, Karen Vagler, Ken Ogden

Flight 2: 1st place Glenda Spohr, Ozzie Spohr, Donna Monk, John Bird; 2nd place Carolyn Apodaca, Harry Apodaca, Lynda Bronzetti, Ronald Bronzetti; 3rd place Judy Newell, Robert Newell, Joanne Pollock, Jim Pollock

Flight 3: 1st place Vicki Ray, Greg Ray, Barb Economou, Emil Economou; 2nd place Becky Rio, Jerry Rio, Sylvia Robinson, Ken Robinson; 3rd Jenna Ridgeway, Dennis Ridgeway, Barbara Rossi, David Rossi

Flight 4: 1st place Kathleen Carney, Allen Carney, Sue White, Jerry White; 2nd place Beverly Clinton, Dan Clinton, Gretchen Olberding, Ron Olberding; 3rd place Susan Honson, Robert Honson, Cliff Olson, Lois Olson