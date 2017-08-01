PCLGA in CAGD Tournament at GCU

Bev Clinton

On June 12, 2017 ten PCLGA members joined a field of 68 ladies at the Grand Canyon University Golf Course in Phoenix to play in a Central Arizona Golf District (CAGD) tournament. This course was renovated two years ago and has lots of bunkers so presented plenty of challenge!

The format was a best ball for teams of two players each. From PebbleCreek the teams were Ellen Enright and Marilyn Reynolds; Linda Thompson and Carol Sanders; Carolyn Suttles and Jane Hee; Nan Perkins and Arlene Engelbert and Donnie Meyers and Ann Page.

PebbleCreek had two teams in the money, winning certificates to spend in the pro shop. Donnie Meyers and Ann Page won third place net in the first flight with a net score of 67 and Arlene Engelbert and Nan Perkins won third place net in the third flight with a net 66 score. Arlene Engelbert also won a sleeve of balls for being closest to the hole on No. 12. Congratulations, ladies.

Central District is all about meeting other ladies from around the central part of the state and enjoying the game of golf together on an amazing course. There will be a summer break in the CAGD tournaments with the next event being Monday, October 2 at Cimarron Golf Club in Surprise.