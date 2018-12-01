PCLGA 2018-2019 Cholla teams

Deanna Mendiola

The PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association (PCLGA) has a long tradition of participating in the Cholla League, which is a match play league comprised of teams from across the West Valley. Once again, PebbleCreek will be well represented by two teams – Eagle’s Nest and Tuscany Falls.

The 2018-2019 PCLGA Cholla captains and co-captions are Kathy Enegren and Debbie Sayre for Eagle’s Nest, and Jean Ostroga and Donna Havener for Tuscany Falls. Team members are as follows: Eagle’s Nest Team – Chanca Morrell, Judy Hauser, Barbara Rossi, Mary Falso, Teresa Christianson, Joanne Pollock, Jackie Goupil, Nancy Fackelmann, Ellen Stergulz, Carolyn Apodaca, Linda Krier, Carolyn Suttles and Claudia Tiger. Tuscany Falls Team – Lynda Bronzetti, Kathy Curtis, Sharma Fleming, Sue Kanaly, Leslie Lowery, Judy Newell, Cherri Pierson, Vicki Ray, Lisa Reichert, Cathy Weaver and Carole Schumacher.

This year there are ten teams who will participate, including two teams returning to the league after being gone for several years, Corte Bella and Briarwood. The other teams represent Arizona Traditions, Grand Valley, Trailridge 1 and 2, Westbrook Lakes and Westbrook Vista, along with PebbleCreek’s Tuscany Falls and Eagle’s Nest.

For each match, ten members with the currently lowest handicaps (25 and lower) are chosen to make up the five two-person teams, who compete against another team in the league in a match play format. The first event of the season was held November 14 when Tuscany Falls faced Grand Valley and Eagle’s Nest faced Trailridge 1. Results were not available in time for the article’s deadline.

Best of luck to all of the PCLGA Cholla Team players!