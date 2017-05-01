PCL9GA news

PCL9GA President Lynn Bishop-Pidcock with Club Champion and Low Net Winner Char Morrow PCL9GA President Lynn Bishop-Pidcock with Most improved Player Connie Peterson Second Place Low Net Nancy MacKellar PCL9GA President Lynn Bishop-Pidcock with Third Place Low Net Diane Briggs PCL9GA President Lynn Bishop-Pidcock with First Place Low Gross Diane Norgaard PCL9GA President Lynn Bishop-Pidcock with Second Place Low Gross Mary McConaughey PCL9GA President Lynn Bishop-Pidcock with Third Place Low Gross Pat Engelmann

Pat Kaer

Spring Fling and Election of Officers

On March 28, the Lady Niners held the annual Spring Fling. This event included some interesting golf challenges and club selection. The score cards were randomly drawn to determine tournament winners. On the same day next year’s officers were elected; the Club Champion, Most Improved player and Medallion winners were announced. Char Morrow is the Club Champion. Connie Peterson is the Most Improved player of the year. Patty Greene, PCL9GA president will be joined by newly elected officers Barbara Hockert, president elect Melissa D’Onofrio, secretary and Lorene Greer, treasurer.

AWG Medallion Tournament Winners

The PebbleCreek participants in the next AWGA Medallion Tournament were announced by the Lady Niners. Low gross winners are first place Char Morrow, second place Nancy MacKellar and third place Diane Briggs. Low net winners are first place Diane Norgaard, second place Mary McConaughey and third place Pat Engelmann. They will represent PCL9GA next January in Sun Lakes.

At the same time flight winners for the Lady Niners Club Champion Tournament were announced. Flight A Char Morrow, Flight B Cherri Baxter, Flight C Mary McConaughey, Flight D Carol Meier, Flight E Diana Martell, Flight F Connie Belina, Flight G Kathleen Herra, Flight H Jessica Gorman