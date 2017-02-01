PC Singles make hay while the sun sets

Shawnee Robison

While the warm sun was setting on a cool Thursday evening The Haymaker, in Goodyear, was a wonderful spot for our monthly Happy Hour! What a delicious combination of, not only great food but conversation and camaraderie amongst our PebbleCreek Singles! Catching up on the Christmas holiday festivities and making plans for all the new events and activities scheduled for 2017! Wow! A new year is upon us!

We’re all so excited to see what’s in store for us! You can join us for those events and activities!

If you’re a single PebbleCreek homeowner, full-time resident or even a snowbird and would like to become a member of this non-profit, community oriented organization, just come to one of our monthly meetings on the first Sunday of every month! Our meetings are in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. The doors open at 2:00 p.m. with new member sign-ups beginning at 2:15 p.m.; members sign up for activities and pre-planned events each month at 2:30 p.m. The meeting starts promptly at 3:00 p.m. and ends at 4:00 p.m. followed by Dutch dinner at a pre-determined local venue for more fun and socializing!

It’s going to be a great new year with our core activities, such as Bocce ball, Pictionary, game nights(four every month), Saturday golfing and happy hours (once a month), bowling and community Bingo.

New coming events are Ride the Rail, a Valley Metro trip to see the sights and sounds via the train, with a lunch along the way, Hike A Trail in Verrado and Pub Quiz returns (starting January 19 and it’s earlier in the day now at 4:00 p.m.)!

MahJongg and Hand & Foot have also been added to our list of our core activities!

So dust off those flip flops and hustle on down to the next monthly meeting!

You can also visit us on our user-friendly website: PebbleCreekSingles.com! Need more help or information? Contact President Frank Rodgers at pcspresx@gmail.com.

Now don’t let the sun set on another Sunday without you attending the next singles meeting!

The PC Singles Club wishes you and yours a very happy, healthy and prosperous 2017!