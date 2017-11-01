PC Singers “Welcome Christmas”

Donna Swagger

The PebbleCreek Singers usher in the holiday season with their annual Christmas concert entitled Welcome Christmas. Performances for the popular holiday program are Tuesday, November 28 through Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 p.m. in the Renaissance Theater.

First day ticket sales for the concert will begin on Saturday, November 4 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the Renaissance Theater. The PebbleCreek Singers is moving to online ticket sales but will continue to offer in-person sales on both opening day and at the kiosk. Several computer stations will be available on opening sales day for those who would rather make online purchases.

Director Gail Kennedy has prepared to welcome Christmas with a perfect package of holiday music. The full chorus will deck the hall with traditional, sacred, secular, contemporary, novelty and acappella melodies, as this delightful package is unwrapped for audiences. A lively, fun-filled arrangement of Jingle Bells will open the program. The robust voices of the tenors, baritones and basses will emulate the joyous ringing of bells as they perform a musical arrangement of Edgar Allen Poe’s poem The Bells. The sopranos and altos will change the tempo as they take a trip to Candy Cane Lane. This delectable number features delightful lyrics and mellow vocal harmonies sung in a light western-swing style! A mixed ensemble, a ladies trio and several individual soloists will also be featured in the program. Live musical instruments will be used for several songs. The concert closes with Christmas Day, Michael W. Smith’s tender song of Christmas memories.

Director Kennedy and the PebbleCreek Singers invite you to join them as they give the gift of reminiscent and inspirational songs of the holiday season.