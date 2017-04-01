PC Singers Presents Music Makes Me Feel

Donna Swagger

Spring is in the air! The days are getting longer, it’s getting warmer outside and the PebbleCreek Singers’ annual spring concert is just a few weeks away! The chorus will be on stage Wednesday, April 26 through Saturday, April 29 to present Music Makes Me Feel. All performances will be at 7:00 p.m. in the Renaissance Theater.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 1 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the Renaissance Theater. Tickets are $15 each and individuals may purchase up to ten tickets per person. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the kiosk in Eagle’s Nest Clubhouse. Kiosk sales dates are as follows: Tuesday, April 4, Thursday, April 6 and Saturday, April 8 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. with continued sales on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, April 11, 13, 15, 18, 20 and 22 while tickets are still available.

Director Gail Kennedy and the chorus have been rehearsing since January for this exciting and entertaining program. Mark Hayes’ energetic original composition, Music Makes Me Feel Alive, is the concert opener. This sets the stage for an evening of fantastic music that promises to bring pleasure to concert-goers. The concert features 17 full-chorus songs, which include music from great composers such as Irving Berlin and the Gershwin brothers, several patriotic tunes and a mesmerizing a cappella number. What do the sopranos and altos have in store for audiences? You’d be surprised—which just happens to be the title of the ladies’ number! You’d Be Surprised was featured in the Ziegfeld Follies of 1919. Arranger Greg Gilpin has taken this cute Irving Berlin number and turned it into a classic novelty tune. The hearty, robust voices of the tenors, baritones and basses are featured in a superb choral arrangement of the classic spiritual Wade in the Water. Mark Hayes’ dynamic arrangement of this traditional spiritual opens with a choral fanfare-like section and progresses through several swinging sections to a climactic finish. The concert closes with There She Stands, a stirring, powerful patriotic number about the American Flag and the freedom for which it stands.

Director Kennedy and the PC Singers look forward to sharing with you Music Makes Me Feel. When the curtain opens and the performance begins just sit back, relax and enjoy! You’ll be glad you did!