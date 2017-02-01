PC Singers look to Spring

Donna Swagger

Spring is just around the corner and there’s a song in the air as the PebbleCreek Singers prepare for their annual spring concert. Concert dates are Wednesday, April 26 through Saturday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. in the Renaissance Theater.

Rehearsals are in full swing for this exhilarating, musical extravaganza. Director Gail Kennedy has done it again, putting together a program with a wide range of show-stopping numbers! There’s sure to be one – or more – of your favorites in this great musical selection. The opening number, Music Makes Me Feel Alive, is Mark Hayes’s brilliant celebration of music’s power to uplift, refresh and recharge our lives. The words of this song say it best: Music makes me laugh, music makes me cry, music makes me dream, music makes me fly; so let us thrill you, touch you, fill you, excite you, delight you, this is why we sing. The Singers want to: thrill you with classic hits from great composers such as Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Jerome Kern and Johnny Mercer; touch you with beautiful inspirational and gospel numbers; fill you with a mesmerizing a cappella number; delight you with songs from the stage and screen; excite you with some great patriotic songs. Audiences can look forward to an evening of pure entertainment as the well-rehearsed choristers present an unforgettable program abounding with fabulous music. We’re certain that concert-goers will be toe-tapping, clapping and even humming along as they get caught up in the musical numbers being performed!

Mark these dates on your calendar. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday, April 26, 27, 28 and 29. First day ticket sales are Saturday, April 1, from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the Renaissance Theater. You don’t want to miss this concert!