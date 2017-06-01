PC Putters Club May tournaments

Maureen Campbell

A little competition is always healthy and fun! In May, the members of the PebbleCreek Putters Club competed in two special tournaments.

On May 3, 18 unique holes were arranged on the Tuscany Falls upper and lower putting greens with 200 boulders, palm trees, sand traps and water holes for the Member/Member Tournament. This unique putting course was created by Ken Hahn and his committee of Rene Lefebvre, Bob Mantucca and John Craven.

In the May 10 Beat the Staff Tournament, PC Putters competed, on the same course, against four PebbleCreek staff members for prizes. The staff putters to beat were PebbleCreek General Manager Bill Barnard, Director of Golf Jason Whitehill, Reid West, PGA Teaching Professional Dennis Downs and PebbleCreek Teaching Professional Ronnie Decker.

Winners in the May 3 Member/Member Tournament were Flight 1: 1st Bill Ballard and Chris Mucha, 2nd Walt and Sherri Heintz, 3rd Tom and Sandy Wattawa. Flight 2: 1st Elaine Tyson and Natalie Niemi, 2nd John and Donna Craven, 3rd Bruce and Jan Ruder. Flight 3: 1st Doreen Marek and Penny Adams, 2nd Steven and Sue Smith, 3rd Ann Abke and Pat Novak. Flight 4: 1st Toni Brazil and Sue St. Peter, 2nd Pat Ballard and Maureen Campbell, 3rd Sandra Clinton and Donna von Oy

Members who Beat the Staff with their net scores on May 10 were Flight 1: Rene Levebvre, Dave Valenti, Ken Hahn and Barbara Brace. Flight 2: Beverly Buck, Jackie Belonax, Donna Craven, Carol Hahn, Carol Taylor and Suzie Twedt. Flight 3: Sandy Clinton. Flight 4: Jed Weisman

Winners in the Beat the Staff Tournament were Flight 1: 1st Rene Levebvre, 2nd David Valentini, 3rd (tie) Ken Hahn and Barbara Brace. Flight 2: 1st Beverly Buck, 2nd/3rd (tie) Jackie Belonax and Donna Craven. Flight 3: 1st Sandy Clinton, 2nd Jennifer Stahl, 3rd Carol Crawford. Flight 4: 1st Jed Weisman, 2nd Bill Hussey, 3rd (tie) Jerry Hausner and Vickie Schweiger

The PC Putters Club putts weekly on Mondays and Wednesdays all year long. Join us, enjoy the fun and improve your putting game. Membership forms can be found in the alcove at the Tuscany Falls Pro Shop or you may contact the club’s Membership Chairperson Carol Hahn at kchchevy@aol.com.