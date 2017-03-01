PC Live On Stage

The Fox on the Fairway

The kooky characters of The Fox on the Fairway strike a pose that definitely illustrates their personalities. You’ll appreciate their antics and their story in this laugh-out-loud show.

So be sure to come see them in action this month, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday, March 8 through 11. There are a few great seats available now so go online at www.pc-players.org where you can buy the tickets and print them out. Just click on the link that says To Purchase Tickets and follow the easy instructions. If you prefer to buy your tickets in person, you can go to the Eagle’s Nest Kiosk where someone will help you on Monday and Friday mornings from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. through March 5. See you on the Fairway!

A Burst of Music X – 10th Anniversary show

Norma Whitley

It’s time to mark your calendars for the upcoming spring musical event, Burst of Music X, a Tenth Anniversary Performance. Tickets go on sale this month for an event you do not want to miss (details below). These fabulous performers have put together a spectacular show with special additions for your enjoyment and their big Tenth Anniversary Show.

The event includes instrumental solo performances by Bruce Birnel, Jeff Buda, Larry Tallant, Ed Buda and Bill Throsell as well as vocal solos by Barry Jeannelle and Pat Ingalls. The Andrews Sisters, Nancy Davis, Pat Ingalls and Chanca Morrell, will perform popular songs made famous by this vocal group of the 30s and 40s.

Now in their final weeks of practice and rehearsals, the PebbleCreek Musicians, PebbleRock Band and vocalists are ready to wow you with a performance to dazzle your senses. Join us for a night of delight and enjoyment in the newly renovated Renaissance Theater.

The performances hosted by Jerry Layne feature both The PebbleCreek Big Band under the direction of Bruce Birnel and the PebbleRock Band performing a medley of some of the most recognizable and well-known classic rock songs of all time and, of course, The Andrews Sisters.

Performance Information

Dates: March 23, 24 and 25 (Thursday through Saturday)

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Place: Renaissance Theatre

Price: $15

Ticket Sales

The first day for ticket sales for this popular event takes place Saturday, March 11, 8:00 to 10:00 a.m., Renaissance Theater

Additional ticket sales dates at the Eagle’s Nest Ticket Kiosk, as follows:

Tuesday, March 14 – 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, March 15 – 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. during karaoke

Thursday, March 16 – 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Saturday, March 18 – 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday, March 21 – 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, March 22 – 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. during karaoke

Thursday, March 23 – 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.

PC Singers concert tickets available April 1

Donna Swagger

No foolin’! Saturday, April 1 is the first day of ticket sales for the PebbleCreek Singers’ annual spring concert. Tickets will be sold from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the Renaissance Theater. Tickets are $15 each and individuals may purchase up to ten tickets per person. Concert performances will be Wednesday, April 26 through Saturday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. in the Renaissance Theater.

A fresh, colorful spring bouquet of great songs awaits audiences as the PC Singers presents Music Makes Me Feel—! Director Gail Kennedy has chosen a repertoire of dynamic and diverse music that will be performed by the full chorus, small ensembles and soloists. The concert opens with Music Makes Me Feel Alive, a Mark Hayes original composition that is full of endless excitement and boundless vitality. This is just the beginning of an evening filled with a selection of tunes that will satisfy everyone’s musical tastes! The program features ageless favorites from such great songwriters as Irving Berlin, the Gershwin brothers, Cole Porter and Jerome Kern. Add to this a smattering of Broadway and movie tunes, a few Gospel and inspirational numbers and some clever novelty songs. To round out this thoroughly entertaining program, the chorus will perform several patriotic numbers.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, April 1 to purchase tickets for Music Makes Me Feel—. You’re sure to enjoy this concert that PebbleCreek Singers have prepared especially for you.

Save the Date

Wednesday – Saturday, March 8 through 11

PebbleCreek Players comedy The Fox on the Fairway, a fast action comedy centered around a golf tournament for those who love the game and those who simply love laughing.

Ticket sales: Online at http://pc-players.org at your convenience and in person at the Eagle’s Nest Kiosk: Monday and Friday mornings from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. until March 5.

Monday – Saturday, April 3 through 8

ShowTime presents Spamalot, a parody of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table based on the Monty Python telling of the legend.

First day of ticket sales: March 4 in the Renaissance Theater from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. and afterwards at the Eagle’s Nest kiosk on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:00 a.m.to noon.

Thursday – Saturday: March 23 through 25

PebbleCreek Musicians Burst of Music X

First day of ticket sales: Saturday, March 11 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the Renaissance Theater. Additional sales dates at Eagle’s Nest Kiosk: Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday, March 14 through 23 and on Wednesday nights those weeks during Karaoke.

Wednesday – Saturday, April 26 through 29

PebbleCreek Singers Spring Concert

First day of ticket sales: Saturday, April 1 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the Renaissance Theater.