PC Live On Stage

Save the date

Wednesday – Saturday, March 8 through 11

PC Players comedy The Fox on the Fairway; a comedy revolving around a golf tournament for those who love the game and those who simply love laughing.

First day of ticket sales: Saturday, February 4, both online at http://pc-players.org and at the Renaissance Theater in person from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Continued sales at the Eagle’s Nest Kiosk Monday and Friday mornings from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. until March 5.

Monday – Saturday, April 3 through 8

ShowTime presents Spamalot, a parody of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table based on the Monty Python telling of the legend.

First day of ticket sales: March 4 in the Renaissance Theater from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Kiosk sale times to be announced.

Thursday – Saturday, March 23 through 25

PC Musicians Burst of Music X

First day of ticket sales: Saturday, March 11 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the Renaissance Theater. Additional sales dates at Eagle’s Nest Kiosk Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, March 14 through 23 and on Wednesday nights those weeks during Karaoke.

Wednesday – Saturday, April 26 through 29

PC Singers Spring Concert

First day of ticket sales: Saturday, April 1 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the Renaissance Theater.

Spamalot: costumes

Laurie Farquhar

How do you outfit almost 50 singing and dancing knights, monks, nuns, chorus girls and paupers and still stay within your budget? By following the three R’s – use, Repurpose and Rent.

Showtime’s spring production is Spamalot, Monty Python’s spoof of the story of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table and their search for the Holy Grail. This award-winning musical has a huge cast and most of the actors, singers and dancers will need several costume changes. To make all of them would be a daunting task for any theater company, but fortunately, Director Karyn Horst and Costume Managers Lynne Carlyle and JoAnn Smyth have found ways to outfit the cast in beautiful costumes without taxing themselves or the show’s resources.

Karyn says the costumes for the major characters and a few of the dance numbers will be rented from Fountain Hills Theater and Costume Connection, a theatrical rental organization. This still leaves about 30 pieces that will be designed and created by Lynne and JoAnn. Lynne says some costumes used by Dance Fusion in previous shows will be revamped and altered for this production and currently, dancers are pulling out jackets, tops and dresses from their personal costume collections. By the time Lynne and JoAnn have used their magic on them, the audience will not recognize that they were worn in another show. The remaining costumes will be made from scratch by Lynne.

The other big task facing Lynne and JoAnn will be fitting the rental costumes. These items will not be available to ShowTime until after mid-February which does not leave much time to get the alterations done but fortunately, other club members have offered to help with this sewing.

It takes a lot of time and talent to pull together a costume wardrobe for a production as large as Spamalot, but Lynne and JoAnn have the expertise and experience to create an outstanding collection. So if you like colorful and wacky costumes, you won’t want to miss the outfits worn by the brave knights, not-dead-yet people, water belles and cheerleaders in ShowTime’s Spamalot.

Spamalot will run six nights from Monday, April 3 to Saturday, April 8. Tickets are only $15 and will go on sale Saturday, March 4 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the Renaissance Theater.

The PebbleCreek Musicians presents – A Burst of Music X – 10th Annniversary Show

Norma Whitley

Spring is just around the corner, which brings with it the PebbleCreek Musicians spring concert, A Burst of Music X. The big band is busy rehearsing and preparing a performance that will dazzle you with a variety of popular hits in the newly renovated Renaissance Theater.

Featured performances during the evening include songs you know and love to rock to by the PebbleRock Band. Back by popular demand are the PebbleCreek Andrews Sisters – Pat Ingalls (Patty), Nancy Davis (LaVerne) and Chanca Morrell (Maxine) with songs to help you swing the night away.

Come and join the PebbleCreek Musicians as they celebrate their tenth anniversary for an enjoyable evening that will leave you singing and humming the melodies long after the performances have ended.

The performances, hosted by Jerry Layne, feature both The PebbleCreek Big Band under the direction of Bruce Birnel and the PebbleRock Band with songs by the PebbleCreek Andrews Sisters.

Performance Information:

Dates: March 23, 24 and 25 (Thursday through Saturday)

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Place: Renaissance Theater

Price: $15

Ticket Sales:

Mark your calendar for the first day for ticket sales for this popular event which takes place Saturday, March 11 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the Renaissance Theater.

Additional ticket sales dates at the Eagle’s Nest Ticket Kiosk are as follows:

Tuesday, March 14 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, March 15 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. during Karaoke

Thursday, March 16 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Saturday, March 18 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday, March 21 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, March 22 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. during Karaoke

Thursday, March 23 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Online ticket sales continue for “Fox on the Fairway”

Mark your calendars; Saturday, February 4 is first day of ticket sales for PebbleCreek Players’ next production of The Fox on the Fairway. As with our previous show, tickets will be available both in person and online.

In person: Ticket sellers will be in the Renaissance Theater to handle your order that morning from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. and thereafter two days a week on Mondays and Fridays in the Eagle’s Nest Kiosk from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. You can purchase in person with either cash, check or credit/debit card (VISA and MasterCard only).

Online: To buy and print your own tickets at home, go to our club website at pc-players.org and click on the link that says “To Purchase Tickets.” Then simply follow the onscreen instructions that will lead you through the process. No need to sign into the Player website; that is not necessary to buy your tickets. To print out your tickets, please make sure you choose the option that says “print tickets and receipt.”

Questions? You can email Jon Lindstrom, ticket manager, at jclind85395@yahoo.com.

The overwhelming success of this new ticketing system last spring was in the numbers. Over 70 percent of all ticket purchases were made with credit cards and nearly 60 percent were done online. With your continued support we hope to improve these numbers even more!