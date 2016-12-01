PC Hiking Club Diary

PebbleCreek Hiker reaches rare milestone

Pete Williams

On October 27, on a hike in the Superstition Mountains, Lynn Warren became only the third hiker in club history to reach the 5,000 mile level. Lynn has been a member since May 2011. And he is the fastest to reach this milestone – taking only five and a half years. Pictured are (left to right) Clare Bangs, Lynn and Gary Bray. The club typically has about 170 members, does hikes at three levels and schedules hikes Monday through Friday each week. For more club information and photos from hikes, please visit our website at pchikers.org.

Hikers visit Temecula

Lynn Warren

The hiking club sponsors at least two major overnight trips during the season and this year’s fall trip, November 1 through 4, was Temecula, California. This city, with a quaint historic section, is well known for being home to wineries and breweries, but it also served the 30 hikers and spouses well as a base for two interesting days of hiking. The first hike involved a full day of exploring all the different trails in Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve which provided impressive views of the blue Pacific as well as a relaxing stop at the 19th hole at The Lodge at beautiful Torrey Pines Golf Course (host for the 2021 U.S. Open). The second day’s hike was a short distance north of Temecula on the undulating trails through the savannas of Santa Rosa Plateau which enables one to see what large grassy areas of southern California looked like prior to agricultural and other development; the park also includes great specimens of Engelmann Oaks which are only found in a couple of areas in California. The club hikes five days a week with an occasional out-of-town adventure such as this; the next meeting is December 15 but be sure to visit the club website at pchikers.org for more information and photos.