PC Hiking Club begins new season

Pete Williams

The PebbleCreek Hiking Club started its new hiking season on September 25 by hiking to and past the bridge that crosses a corner of Lake Pleasant. The bridge in the background is high and dry because the lake is low at this time of year (about 55% of capacity). They fill the lake up via the Arizona Central Canal early in the year and farmers use the water through the summer growing season. When the lake is full, the bridge is a floating bridge. On the hike were (left to right) Wayne McKinney, Pete Williams, Dennis Zigmunt, Marilyn Reynolds, Mary Hill, Roger Sanders (hike leader), Mark Frumkin and Lynn Warren (photographer). The club has three levels of hikes – D hikes are four to five miles with 400 to 500 feet of elevation gain; C level hikes are five to eight miles and 500 to 1200 feet; and B hikes are eight to twelve miles and over 1500 feet. The club meetings are every third Thursday of the month (September through April) at 7:00 p.m. in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. For more information about the club please visit our website at pchikers.org.