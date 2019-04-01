Passion Tennis Team completes the season

Pat Ingalls

PebbleCreek Passion Tennis Team completes its second year of competition in mid-April and, at this writing, remains on track to retain its same standing as last year — fifth place in the 14-team B3 division of the Women’s Interclub Tennis Association. The league’s B3 division equates to USTA’s rating of high 3.5 to 4.0.

Throughout this season, Passion team members held weekly clinics, conducted by teaching pro J.R. Lampley, to improve their skills and strategies.

“We’ve grown individually and as a team cohesively, thanks to J.R.’s nudging,” Pat Ingalls, team captain, said. “We need all the help we can get to keep up with the younger players we face each week! Having fun, of course, helps, too.”

More than 1,200 women, ages 21 and up, compete throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area in the WITL’s 11 divisions. Season matches run from late September to mid-April.