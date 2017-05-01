Nine is fine

Grant Hachmann

At O’darkthirty (6:30 a.m. to be precise) on March 25, 17 members of the Arizona Flats Bicycling Group began their ninth annual 100 mile bike ride. Although a tad dark, the weather was a bicyclist’s dream. It was cool and cloudy and no wind. Arizona Flats is a road riding group consisting mostly of PebbleCreekers who enjoy longer distance riding. It was founded nine years ago by group leader Cliff Pappas. Incidentally, two other original members are Jean and Grant Hachmann. The three have completed all nine century rides. The group rides year round on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Social activities are also on the group’s agenda.

Saturday’s 100 miler route took the riders through the cities of Goodyear, Avondale, Phoenix, Glendale, El Mirage, Sun City West, Surprise and Buckeye. The first portion was 72 miles, arriving back at the Tuscany Falls Fitness Center for a quick snack. The group then completed the final 28 miles by heading out to the Buckeye area and back. Although, as mentioned above, the weather was great in the morning, the winds picked up on the Buckeye portion offering the riders a bit of a challenge. When the odometers read 100 miles it was time for libations at Sunrise Park.

Completing the 100 statute miles were Cliff Pappas, Jean Hachmann, Grant Hachmann, Walt Heitz, Bill Simmons, Don Clinkinbeard, Diana Bedwell, Ken Goos, Jeff Gillen, Judy Sondag, Ernie Coudert, Reg Westgarth, Bill Halte and Fred Carlson. Completing the Metric Century (62.2 statute miles) were Joe Carter, Ruth Bindler and Dave Bigelow. Several members of the Tri-Chicks joined the group on the backside 28 miler. The group is indebted to the Tri-Chicks who “woman” the aid stations along the route. Without their cheers and snacks the ride would not be nearly as much fun.

The group welcomes new riders. The Sunday rides accommodate all riders, including those who wish to do 20 miles or less. So, if bicycling sounds intriguing to you, contact Cliff Pappas at cliff2939@aol.com or 623-535-5674.