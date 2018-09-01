News from the Shalom Club

Laurie Rosenbloom

Hello everyone and welcome back! Hope you had a wonderful summer! There were so many social activities this summer from the Ice Cream Social, Fourth of July Pool Picnic, movie viewings, a morning of Bingo and just getting together and schmoozing as a group.

We have much to look forward to as the year progresses. Jill Burnham, our new Events Chair, has some great plans for us. We met in May and then over the summer months to start formulating these ideas.

The Jewish Holidays are approaching. Information on services for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur can be found at www.pcjewsnews.org.

Our Break the Fast Dinner will be September 19 at 6:00 p.m. in the Chianti Room, Tuscany Falls. Please sign up on the website.

Ready to start our monthly book group again? Our book discussion starts the season with the book, The Woman in the Castle by Jessica Shattuck. Join us on Friday, October 12 in the Palermo Room at 10:00 a.m.

Our movie discussions will have some changes this fall. Thoughts include arranging a group trip to see a movie. Then following up with a discussion. Steve Shaffer will work out the details and let us know the information. Change is good and will benefit those ready for it.

Our first general meeting will take place on Sunday, September 16 in the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

You spoke…we listened! According to the response of our survey, we will be starting a new time/day for our general meetings. Our October and November meetings will be held Sunday mornings at 10:00 a.m. instead of evenings. Future meeting times will be posted.

The October meeting (21st) will be our “Welcome Back to All” gathering. Join us and schmooze as we welcome back our Shalom Club family. Hope to see you there, Tuscany Falls Chianti Room!

Mark your calendar! The West Valley Shalom Club has extended an invitation to join them on Sunday, November 4 at Rio Vista Park in Peoria, for outdoor fun. Food catered by Dillon’s. Space is limited.

Check out our website for additional information on events and to sign up for activities at pcshalomclub.org.

Interested in joining, please contact Lil Wattenberg at lilwattenberg@yahoo.com or 623-536-6245.