Monday Non-Sanctioned Duplicate Bridge

Darlene Finnegan

Non-Sanctioned Duplicate Bridge meets every Monday at 12:30 p.m. in the Eagle’s Nest Palm Room. For more information call Darlene Finnegan, 444-6343. The following winners are for the indicated dates:

11/07: N/S: 1st Alice Jackse and Judy Nelson; 2nd Gillian Greenwood and Judy Laxaneta; 3rd Sharon and Dwight Emery

E/W: 1st Edie Hoechst and Joyce Johnson; 2nd Arline and Arnie Cronquist; 3rd Kay and Fred Pelzer

11/14: N/S: 1st Kay Baumann and Jean Edwards; 2nd Judy Nelson and Alice Jackse; 3rd Sandy Blackburn and Gillian Greenwood

E/W: 1st Joyce Johnson and Edie Hoechst; 2nd Jerry Schechtman and Mark Hyman; 3rd Pat Anselmo and Dennis Yakobson

11/21: N/S: 1st Jean Goodin and John Macdonald; 2nd Patti Murphy and Darlene Finnegan; 3rd Marge Robinson and Mary Katherine Anderson

E/W: 1st Alice Jackse and Judy Nelson; 2nd Pat Anselmo and Dennis Yakobson; 3rd, tie, Gretchen McDermott and Gretchen Paulsen and Judy Cowan and Bev Eckes

11/28: N/S: 1st Judy Nelson and Alice Jackse; 2nd Pat Anselmo and Dennis Yakobson; 3rd Judy Cowan and Bev Eckes

E/W: 1st John Macdonald and Gary Lord; 2nd Sandy Blackburn and Karin Lyon; 3rd Marge Robinson and Mary Katherine Anderson