Learn to Ballroom Dance the Easy Way!

The fall season of PebbleCreek (PC) dances is upon us. The PC Ballroom Dance Club (PCBDC) invites all residents of PebbleCreek to join us at our popular weekly group dance lessons, located in the air conditioned dance studio at Tuscany Falls (enter through the side door). We invite couples and singles. If you are single, we rotate so everybody always has a partner to dance with.

In October, we are featuring the Hustle and the Nightclub 2-step. These are two popular dances that will get you up on the dance floor to enjoy the fun. These two dances are also perfect for our upcoming Oct. 18 dance, “Saturday Night Fever.” One of our very own Ballroom Dance Club members, and a professional ballroom dance instructor, Keith Clinton, teaches all of our group dance lessons. He is fantastic!

Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22—Perfect for our Oct. 18 dance, “Saturday Night Fever”

1 p.m.—Beginner Hustle

2 p.m.—Beginner Nightclub 2-step

Oct. 29, Nov. 5, and Nov. 12—Perfect for our Nov. 8 dance, “The Holiday Ball”

1 p.m.—Beginner Waltz

2 p.m.—Intermediate Waltz

The cost is $10 per person, per lesson; or $15 per couple, per lesson. Reserve your spot and pay online at pcballroomdanceclub.com. Cash or check accepted at the door, payable to ‘PCBDC.’ If you have questions, email us at [email protected]. Enter through the west side door of the Fitness Studio Center Building (doors open at 12:45 p.m.).