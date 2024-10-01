Lady Niners Looking Ahead

Pat Jensen

Fall is just around the corner, and the league has many exciting events coming up. During the overseed period we will be taking two road trips. The first is to Verrado on Tuesday, Oct. 1. There is an option for 9 or 18 holes, with 18 including lunch. The second is to Luke on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Something new we are trying is a purely social event happening on Wednesday, Oct. 2. We will be line dancing, with lessons, at Roman’s Oasis from 4 to 6 p.m.

Our kick-off date is Nov. 11, starting at 11 a.m. and going until 5 p.m. This is always a fun event, so make sure you sign up.