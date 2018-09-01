Join together for annual Jewish High Holiday Services

Brenda Hyman

It’s that time of year again; worshippers will once again join together for our annual Jewish High Holiday Services. The schedule is as follows:

Monday, September 10: 10:00 a.m. Rosh Hashanah – Tuscany Falls Ballroom

Tuesday, September 18: 6:00 p.m. Kol Nidre – Eagle’s Nest Ballroom

Wednesday, September 19: 9:00 a.m. Yom Kippur – Eagle’s Nest Ballroom

A beautiful Kiddish table will be set up in the Chianti Room immediately following Rosh Hashanah Services.

Rabbi David Mayer will, once again, be our presiding rabbi. His services are reverent and his sermons are excellent. Please join our own PebbleCreek family of worshippers for these High Holy Days.

The donation for all three services is $60 per person payable to: CfHH- c/o Gloria Kornbluth-15687 W. Avalon Drive, 85395. There are no tickets issued but there will be a check-in sheet at the door. If you have any questions please contact Gloria Kornbluth at gloriak100@yahoo.com or Marsha Langfuss at malangfuss@cox.net.

If you would like a part in the service, reading in English, Hebrew or an aliah, (there are some still available), please contact Marsha Langfuss.

Again, please celebrate with us. Enjoy the family atmosphere, the camaraderie of our attendees and the tradition of our holidays.

Shana Tova! May you be written into the Book of Life!