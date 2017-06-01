Jeff Buda – musician of the month

Norma Whitley

Jeffrey Joseph Buda (Jeff) was born in Bayonne, New Jersey. He began private clarinet lessons, which were provided by his grandparents, at the age of seven years old. He is still grateful to this day for having the opportunity to play an instrument and learn to read music.

As a young man, Jeff played at clubs in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area. He started playing at private parties (weddings, anniversary parties, etc.) with his brother Ed Buda by the time they were 14 years old. Their first gig was a Christmas party event when Jeff was 10 years old.

After graduating college with a Bachelor of Science and MBA in Pharmaceutical/Chemical Marketing, Jeff developed a career in the chemical industry from technical to operations, sales and marketing. He was the president and C.E.O. of Harwick Chemical Corporation, an industry leader in supplying specialty chemicals to the rubber and plastic industry until his retirement. Jeff was featured on the cover of SBN magazine with an article about setting the standard in this industry. Before moving to PebbleCreek he lived in Hudson, Ohio. Jeff enjoys Big Band, swing and moderate jazz music. He plays the saxophone, clarinet, flute and percussion. He first learned about the PebbleCreek Big Band while playing golf with fellow musician Chuck Stewart (May Musician of the Month) in 2007. Since then he has developed friendships with other members of the band and a special friendship with fellow musician Bruce Birnel, director of the PebbleCreek Big Band.

When Jeff first started with the PebbleCreek Big Band he played the drums, since that was where he was needed. As time went on a position became available in the saxophone section, so he began playing the saxophone, his forte, for the Big Band.

Jeff has been married to his beautiful wife Rosellen for 44 wonderful years. They have three married children with successful careers and Jeff and Rosellen enjoy their eight grandchildren, including a set of triplets!

In addition to being a member of the PebbleCreek Musicians, Jeff is a former board member, has served on the board of Showtime as president, and co-chaired the Building of the Backstage of the newly renovated Renaissance Theater. He has performed on stage in many Showtime productions as well.

Jeff is a member of other orchestras in the area, and many residents have enjoyed the music of Kathy and Jeff (Kathy Mitchell and Jeff Buda) at PebbleCreek restaurants and parties as well as his performances with SILK as the drummer. He also enjoys golf, biking, hiking and pickleball; but most of all performing in musical events.

Jeff shared that he moved to PebbleCreek because it offers an entire package for an active adult lifestyle with programs and facilities to support them.