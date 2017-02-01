Jane Hee aces EN #4

Lynn Matousek

PCLGA member Jane Hee started 2017 out right with a hole-in-one on Eagle’s Nest No. 4. On January 2, 2017 while playing with her Monday foursome of Carole Escajeda, Bev Heron and Carolyn Suttles, Jane hit her 7 wood onto the green of Eagle’s Nest No. 4, a 105 yard par 3. Since it was a back pin, she wasn’t certain but when the ball disappeared, Jane and others in the foursome thought it might just be a hole-in-one. Sure enough, it was at the bottom of the cup. As she stated, “What a wonderful way to start out the New Year.” Jane had her first hole-in-one in October of last year on Eagle’s Nest No. 8. Something tells me this won’t be her last. Congratulations, Jane! Keep them coming!