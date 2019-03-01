It’s summer in March

Sandy Crabtree

If you can hardly wait until the weather warms up (after all that’s why we live in Arizona) and are looking forward to sitting under the palm trees with an umbrella drink, the PebbleCreek Ballroom Dance Club is offering you their solution.

We invite all members and residents to come join us at our March casual dance “Dancin’ in the Tropics” on Friday, March 29. At 6:00 p.m. the cash bar opens and April dance ticket sales begin. At 7:00 p.m. the dancing starts in the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom with music by Manuel Dorantes.

Tickets cost members $10 pp, and non-members $15 pp.

Attire of tropical casual is suggested.

Tickets will be on sale at the Eagle’s Nest Kiosk from 10:00 a.m.-noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 12 through 26, and at the door (if available).

There will be plenty of island music (ballroom style, of course), for your dancing and listening enjoyment, with some tropical decorations, munchies and boat drinks to keep you in the mood.

Our Food and Beverage department will have margaritas and Coronas with lime available for purchase throughout the evening, in addition to their regular list of thirst quenchers.

So, put on your tropical shirts and pareos (no shorts, flip flops or sandals, please) and join us as we go Dancin’ in the Tropics. An even better idea, bring along some friends and share the evening with them!

And “save the date” for April’s “Denim and Diamonds Dinner Dance” on Saturday, April 27 in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. More information will appear in April’s PC Post.