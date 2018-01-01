Irish American Club 9th annual Golf Tournament

Suzanne Rambach

The PebbleCreek Irish American Club will hold its ninth annual Golf Tournament on Sunday, March 11, 2018, benefiting several local charities. This year’s event will again include a nine-hole step aside scramble in addition to an 18 hole two best ball competition.

The entry fees are $30 for nine holes and $40 for 18 holes in addition to the green fees. Last year’s tournament sold out quickly!

This is a great fun-filled event with a variety of prizes and it includes separate flights for men, women and mixed couples. It also benefits local charities that are so important to PebbleCreek and Goodyear.

Please contact Mike Harrington at 303-324-9633 or mdharrington@cox.net with questions you may have regarding signup, formation of teams or payment.