In Passing

Rodney Michael Beals

Rodney Michael Beals of Goodyear, Arizona and formerly of Chicago, Illinois died January 22, 2017.

Mr. Beals was born on February 27, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois.

He attended Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois and also attended several community colleges to earn a degree in Psychology. He joined the United States Army and was honorably discharged after serving four years. He worked in several large accounting firms in Los Angeles and San Diego, California. He and his wife also owned an international employment service for 15 years in San Diego.

Rodney also served as a community activist helping to improve the lives of homeless veterans, mothers reentering the job market with little to no skills gain employment and disenfranchised individuals from all walks of life. While residing in Goodyear, he volunteered with several churches to help homeless veterans in Maricopa County.

Rodney is survived by his wife Rose of 30 years, four sons Rodney Beals, Marquis Everett, Sean Beals and Dorian Beals, 23 brothers and sisters and two grandchildren.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.thompsonfuneralchapel.com.

Christopher Glover (Chris) Jeans

Christopher Glover (Chris) Jeans of Goodyear, died January 22, 2017. He was 72. Chris was the beloved husband to Janet Jeans (Gerrard) and loving father to Jennifer Jeans of Scottsdale. Born in Long Beach, California Chris was the son of Howard and Dorothy Boake Jeans. He attended Case Western Reserve College receiving a degree in mathematics and engineering followed by graduate studies at Carnegie Mellon University. During his college years he became a Master Bridge player and was a nationally ranked athlete in Fencing.

Chris started and ended the majority of his career with Univac, now known as Unisys, a mainframe computer manufacturer in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. He was a software engineer, originally creating a FORTRAN compiler and other software for mid-size mainframes. Later he transitioned into end-user office and imaging products using a variety of commercial operating systems. He ended his career as a director with Unisys overseeing a group which provided technical consultants for business solutions working with many large customers. After an early retirement, Chris frequently worked as an independent computer consultant.

Chris’ first wife Eleanor “Cookie” Jeans passed away in 2008; they were married for 36 years. They resided in Buckingham, Pennsylvania where they enjoyed bridge, tennis and travelling. To better enjoy his retirement, he moved to Goodyear, Arizona. There Chris picked up the game of golf and worked diligently to master the game. It was on the golf course where he met his wife Janet in 2014 and they spent many hours together chasing the elusive “little white ball.” They also enjoyed Taco Tuesdays and going to the Phoenix Symphony. Chris was also known to walk his cat Tudor; he spent many hours working and playing on his computer, enjoyed fine wine and traveled the Western United States and Canada extensively. Chris had visited every state except Maine and North Dakota in his lifetime.

In addition to his wife and daughter, Chris is survived by his sisters-in-law, Frances Downs, Charlotte Kain, husband Thomas, and Barbara Duffy (pre-deceased); niece Elizabeth Kahn and nephews Charles Downs and Michael Kain.

Chris will be interred at a later date at St. John Neumann Cemetery, 3797 County Line Road, Chalfont, Pennsylvania.

Chris loved the symphony. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Phoenix Symphony in memory of Chris Jeans, 1 N. 1st Street, Suite 200, Phoenix, Arizona 85004. Condolences for the family may be left at www.thompsonfuneralchapel.com.

Jenna and I would like to thank everyone for the beautiful cards and thoughts that you all sent to us. This was quite a shock to us and Chris will really be missed. He was an exceptional person.

Mary-Jo Klackle

Mary-Jo Klackle, 84, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2017. Mary-Jo was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on April 2, 1932. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Billy; sister, Sue; sons, Mike, Scott, Kurt and Chris; daughters-in-law, Candy, Laura, Joy and Lisa; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Mary-Jo loved all of her family and went out of her way to keep in touch with them.

She was a working mother and retired from her real estate career at PebbleCreek in 2007. Mary-Jo enjoyed a full life filled with friends and family and various hobbies, sports, clubs and causes. She traveled the world and loved adventures, exploring new places and meeting new people. She loved to talk and laugh, surrounded by family and friends. She will be missed by all of us.

A memorial service was held on February 17, 2017 at Christ Presbyterian Church in Goodyear, Arizona. Donations can be made to: PebbleCreek Kare Bears – http://www.karebears.org/returns-donations.html, Disabled Veterans – http://www.dav.org/, Autism Society http://www.autism-society.org/get-involved/donate/.