Holiday Fest December 2 at Creative Arts Center

June Bennett

Saturday, December 2 – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the entire Creative Art Center will be turned into a shopping Gallery.

There will be unique handcrafted items from over 60 PebbleCreek Artisans. The Gallery will also be open for shopping. Come and support your friends and neighbors and find that one of a kind special gift you have been looking for. There will be jewelry, scarves, art, glass and wood. Kare Bears will also be holding a bake sale so you can satisfy your sweet tooth. While shopping, don’t forget to pick something up for yourself.

We hope to see you at the Holiday Fest and please bring cash or checks; sorry, no charges.