Lynn Matousek

On December 17, 2016 PCLGA member Sheri Sears gave herself an early Christmas present by scoring a hole-in-one on Tuscany Falls No. 4. While playing a round of golf with her friend Lynda Bronzetti, Sheri hit her 5 wood on the 156-yard par 3 hole and the ball rolled into the cup. Her picture says it all. She looks as though she expected it to be a special day and it was. Congratulations, Sheri!